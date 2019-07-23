Zelensky: Considering reviewed materials on Sheremet case, I think, it will be solved

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, after familiarizing himself with the materials collected by Ukrainian law enforcement officers and the results of the investigative actions taken in the case of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, said he was awaiting the disclosure of this crime.

"From what I have seen, I cannot say how long it will be investigated, but I think that we will have the result," he told reporters at a press briefing at the President's Office on Tuesday after reading the closed case materials provided by head of the National Police of Ukraine Serhiy Kniazev.

When journalists said that a lot of questions still remain unanswered concerning the probe into Sheremet's assassination, Zelensky said he had a similar attitude before hearing a report from security officials on the course of the probe.

"And now I understand why they were unable to make this information public, because we need a result in this case. The ultimate goal is: the people who blew up the journalist Pavel Sheremet must be put behind bars. At the least, the first step is for the country to know who those people are," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian National Police chief Serhiy Kniazev earlier presented a report on the investigation to Zelensky.

Speaking about the theories pursued by the investigation, Kniazev said, "These are Sheremet's professional activities in Ukraine and abroad, particularly in Belarus and Russia, the destabilization of the sociopolitical situation in Ukraine, domestic and interpersonal situations, or a crime target mistake."

"The possible role of extremist groups and individuals in the crime is being verified as well," he said.

"We have forwarded requests for international legal assistance to 15 countries. We are continuing procedural activities to determine the objectives of his entry, his company, meetings, financial assets, or Sheremet's possible conflicts outside of Ukraine," Kniazev said.

Ukraine has received replies to its requests from relevant agencies of nine countries, he said.

A car belonging to the head of the online publication Ukrayinska Pravda, Olena Prytula, was blown up while Sheremet was driving it in central Kyiv on the morning of July 20, 2016. The journalist died on the spot soon after the explosion. Investigators said they believed Sheremet's assassination was related to his journalistic activities in Ukraine and other countries.