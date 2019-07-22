Danyliuk developing new national security strategy for Ukraine

Oleksandr Danyliuk, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said that he was developing a new national security strategy for the country.

"Now I start working on a new national security strategy. This is an extremely important and comprehensive work, the purpose of which is to identify the risks that Ukraine is facing now, to identify those that it will face in the next, for example, five years, and look for answers to them," Danyliuk told reporters at the electoral headquarters of the Servant of the People Party on Sunday.

He added that the security of Ukraine constantly requires attention.