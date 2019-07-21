Facts

18:53 21.07.2019

Sadovy: Reforms should be carried out quickly

The leader of the Samopomich party, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy has voted at the snap elections to the Verkhovna Rada and noted the importance of carrying out useful reforms for the country as soon as possible.

"We are in a too difficult situation to waste time for discussions. Therefore, the next parliament has two ways: either to do what is good for the country and not to have much support from people, or imitate reforms, and people will also regret. Therefore, I am convinced that if to carry out reforms and do them quickly, then people will say thank you," Sadovy said after the vote in Lviv on Sunday.

He believes that there will be a working majority in the parliament of the new convocation, a qualitative government will be formed and positive changes will begin in Ukraine.

