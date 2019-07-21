Zelensky would like to see new politicians in coalition, coalition to be discussed after announcement of election outcome

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he does not see "old persons" in coalition after the election.

"I'd like to see only new persons, we do not see a coalition with anyone from the old government. So far, now it is this way. However, we do not know what particular parties will be going to win seats in the parliament. Therefore, we will decide after knowing the [election] outcome," Zelensky said after voting on Sunday in Kyiv.