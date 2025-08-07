Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a series of talks with European colleagues on Thursday, with whom he plans to discuss the format of the meeting for leaders, but there will also be communication at the level of national security advisers.

"Today is a day of many calls and contacts for real progress on the path to peace and guaranteeing Ukraine's independence under any circumstances. Several of my conversations are planned, a conversation with German Chancellor Merz is already on the schedule. We will be in touch with colleagues from France and Italy. There will also be communication at the level of national security advisers - I instructed to arrange this special format today," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Thursday.

He said that on Wednesday, after a joint conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, he had a separate conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

According to Zelenskyy, it is important to discuss key details.

"The priorities are absolutely clear. The first is to stop the killings, and it is Russia that should go for a ceasefire. The second is a format for leaders so that the meeting can work for a truly lasting peace. We in Ukraine have said more than once that the search for real solutions can become truly effective precisely at the level of leaders. We need to determine the time for such a format, with a range of issues," the president emphasized.

The third priority is the long-term security, which is possible together with the United States and Europe.

"Ukraine never wanted war and will work for peace as productively as possible. The main thing is that Russia, which started this war, really takes steps to stop the aggression. The world has leverage to put pressure on the aggressor, the world has the opportunity to check the fulfillment of promises. I am grateful to everyone who is resolutely determined to end the war with dignity," Zelenskyy said.