Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:22 07.08.2025

Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

2 min read
Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a series of talks with European colleagues on Thursday, with whom he plans to discuss the format of the meeting for leaders, but there will also be communication at the level of national security advisers.

"Today is a day of many calls and contacts for real progress on the path to peace and guaranteeing Ukraine's independence under any circumstances. Several of my conversations are planned, a conversation with German Chancellor Merz is already on the schedule. We will be in touch with colleagues from France and Italy. There will also be communication at the level of national security advisers - I instructed to arrange this special format today," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Thursday.

He said that on Wednesday, after a joint conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, he had a separate conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

According to Zelenskyy, it is important to discuss key details.

"The priorities are absolutely clear. The first is to stop the killings, and it is Russia that should go for a ceasefire. The second is a format for leaders so that the meeting can work for a truly lasting peace. We in Ukraine have said more than once that the search for real solutions can become truly effective precisely at the level of leaders. We need to determine the time for such a format, with a range of issues," the president emphasized.

The third priority is the long-term security, which is possible together with the United States and Europe.

"Ukraine never wanted war and will work for peace as productively as possible. The main thing is that Russia, which started this war, really takes steps to stop the aggression. The world has leverage to put pressure on the aggressor, the world has the opportunity to check the fulfillment of promises. I am grateful to everyone who is resolutely determined to end the war with dignity," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #colleague #talks

MORE ABOUT

18:59 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump start talking – media

Zelenskyy, Trump start talking – media

18:15 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Syrsky to discuss request to scale unit of 225th separate assault regiment to brigade level

Zelenskyy, Syrsky to discuss request to scale unit of 225th separate assault regiment to brigade level

14:18 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy hopes for constructive dialogue with new Polish president

Zelenskyy hopes for constructive dialogue with new Polish president

11:16 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy hears SBU head's report, approves some SBU operations

Zelenskyy hears SBU head's report, approves some SBU operations

10:49 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy on Kursk anniversary: Ukraine will force Russia to end war

Zelenskyy on Kursk anniversary: Ukraine will force Russia to end war

10:24 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy: night attacks on power grid, gas station target heating season prep

Zelenskyy: night attacks on power grid, gas station target heating season prep

10:17 06.08.2025
Trust in Zelenskyy drops to 58% - KIIS

Trust in Zelenskyy drops to 58% - KIIS

21:11 05.08.2025
Shmyhal discusses defense industry cooperation with Canadian, Slovenian counterparts

Shmyhal discusses defense industry cooperation with Canadian, Slovenian counterparts

20:49 05.08.2025
Ukraine, Greece to work on implementation of transport, logistics corridors development in South-Eastern Europe – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Greece to work on implementation of transport, logistics corridors development in South-Eastern Europe – Zelenskyy

20:30 05.08.2025
Rutte informs Zelenskyy about work with countries that are ready to join initiative to purchase US weapons

Rutte informs Zelenskyy about work with countries that are ready to join initiative to purchase US weapons

HOT NEWS

Former Taganrog detention center chief personally ordered torture of Ukrainian journalist Roshchina – National Police

Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

Russians hit Nikopol, three people killed – authorities

Secondary sanctions against Russia to be imposed on Friday

Former state secretary of Justice Ministry, current top officials exposed in embezzlement of budget funds

LATEST

Pedagogy, management, and IT lead 2025 master's admissions

Moscow announces agreement to hold Trump-Putin meeting in coming days – Russian media

Russia continues disinfo campaign against prisoner exchange process – CCD

Regional energy companies plan to restore power in 9 weather-hit regions by day's end

Government restructures Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat

Three in four Ukrainians reject Russian peace plan, 54% back Europe-Ukraine joint proposal – KIIS

Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin meeting requires Ukraine, Europe, Russia to align positions – media

Former Taganrog detention center chief personally ordered torture of Ukrainian journalist Roshchina – National Police

Air defense downs 89 of 112 enemy drones, strikes recorded at 11 sites

Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

AD
AD