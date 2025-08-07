Ukraine correct to target Russian logistics, oil refining facilities - Zelenskyy

Russia practically strikes Ukrainian settlements every day, Ukraine defends itself, Russian logistics and oil refining - quite rightly receive responses from Ukraine, said President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Actually, strikes by Russian drones, air bombs continue every day. Every day is about 200 guided air bombs against our communities, against our positions. No country in the world would cope with such terror alone, and it is important that Ukraine is being helped. It is also important that no Ukrainian community is left alone with its problems - it always receives help, always receives the necessary solutions. We in Ukraine are all shoulder to shoulder to protect our people, our state," Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram channel on Thursday.

The President noted that yesterday in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russians killed four people and wounded eight.

"Today is a day of mourning in Nikopol for the dead. Three people were killed there in a barbarous way," he said.

According to him, for the 1261st day, Ukraine has been defending itself, preserving its independence and consistently striking Russia in response to its terror, to its war.

"Russian logistics, Russian oil refining, the military economy - all this quite rightly receives responses from Ukrainians, from Ukraine. And I thank each of our soldiers for their accuracy. Together we defend ourselves. Together we pressure Russia to stop the aggression," the head of state summed up.