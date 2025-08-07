From Sept 1 military recruiters required to wear bodycams

From September 1, all employees of military recruitment centers (also known as territorial centers of recruitment and social support) and the Joint Security Service are required to wear body cameras and conduct video recording during document verification or service of summons, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

As Shmyhal said on Telegram, disciplinary liability is provided for in case of violation of the recording rules.

"This step will ensure the transparency and legality of the activities of the recruiters' notification groups, as well as protect the rights of both parties," he wrote.

According to him, the current level of recording equipment is about 85%. Work is underway to purchase additional equipment.