Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:54 07.08.2025

GUR drones successfully destroy targets in Crimea

1 min read
GUR drones successfully destroy targets in Crimea

The demilitarization of the temporarily occupied Crimea continues: dodging the invaders' missiles, Ghost combat drones of the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) successfully inflicted fire damage on the enemy landing craft of project 02510 BK-16.

According to the press service of GUR, reconnaissance drones also destroyed Russian Nebo-SVU, Podlyot K-1 and 96L6E radar systems.

"After serious losses of air defense facilities on the peninsula, inflicted, in particular, by the Ghosts of the GUR, the Russian occupiers in Crimea began to hide their expensive military facilities in dome structures," the report says.

Another of these domes was hit by military intelligence special forces on Ai-Petri, where the Muscovites had located the air defense base of the 3rd Radio Engineering Regiment (military unit 85683-A).

Tags: #gur

MORE ABOUT

14:26 05.08.2025
GUR fighters stop enemy advance in Sumy region: more than eight invaders’ companies defeated

GUR fighters stop enemy advance in Sumy region: more than eight invaders’ companies defeated

10:29 05.08.2025
GUR receives evidence of mass abduction of Ukrainian children from occupied territories – Zarivna

GUR receives evidence of mass abduction of Ukrainian children from occupied territories – Zarivna

14:32 22.07.2025
Russia plans to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036 – Budanov

Russia plans to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036 – Budanov

09:53 16.07.2025
Enemy drone operators destroyed in occupied Tokmak – Military intelligence

Enemy drone operators destroyed in occupied Tokmak – Military intelligence

11:46 10.07.2025
Kremlin tries to accuse Ukraine of spreading radioactive substances in Syria – Ukrainian intelligence

Kremlin tries to accuse Ukraine of spreading radioactive substances in Syria – Ukrainian intelligence

13:39 07.07.2025
Russian military to 'replenish' Russian military base in Armenia – Ukrainian intelligence agency

Russian military to 'replenish' Russian military base in Armenia – Ukrainian intelligence agency

10:31 02.07.2025
GUR strikes Saratovorgsintez oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region

GUR strikes Saratovorgsintez oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region

15:10 28.06.2025
GUR drones hit enemy arsenal facilities in Bryansk – sources

GUR drones hit enemy arsenal facilities in Bryansk – sources

17:01 10.06.2025
GUR: Photo of released POW marked with 'Glory to Russia' inscription is genuine

GUR: Photo of released POW marked with 'Glory to Russia' inscription is genuine

15:01 04.06.2025
GUR hacks Russia’s Tupolev Design Bureau – source

GUR hacks Russia’s Tupolev Design Bureau – source

HOT NEWS

President of European Commission discusses with Zelenskyy next steps towards concluding peace agreement, Ukraine's membership in EU

Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

Zelenskyy holds meeting on deep strikes

Zelenskyy discusses bilateral and trilateral meeting formats at leadership level

From Sept 1 military recruiters required to wear bodycams

LATEST

Russia's use of Zaporizhia NPP to cover shelling of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure is an act of nuclear terrorism - Ukrainian MFA

MFA on anniversary of ‘five-day war’: Russia must withdraw its troops from Georgia's territory, revoke its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia

Zelenskyy's adviser denies Onet's info regarding ceasefire proposals

Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate residents of Korabel district in Kherson

President of European Commission discusses with Zelenskyy next steps towards concluding peace agreement, Ukraine's membership in EU

Zelenskyy and Macron agree that work at advisers and leaders’ level should be productive

Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

Zelenskyy holds meeting on deep strikes

Too early to discuss EU role in US-Russia-Ukraine talks amid uncertainty – EC

Merz talks with Zelenskyy, assures support

AD
AD