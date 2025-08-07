GUR drones successfully destroy targets in Crimea

The demilitarization of the temporarily occupied Crimea continues: dodging the invaders' missiles, Ghost combat drones of the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) successfully inflicted fire damage on the enemy landing craft of project 02510 BK-16.

According to the press service of GUR, reconnaissance drones also destroyed Russian Nebo-SVU, Podlyot K-1 and 96L6E radar systems.

"After serious losses of air defense facilities on the peninsula, inflicted, in particular, by the Ghosts of the GUR, the Russian occupiers in Crimea began to hide their expensive military facilities in dome structures," the report says.

Another of these domes was hit by military intelligence special forces on Ai-Petri, where the Muscovites had located the air defense base of the 3rd Radio Engineering Regiment (military unit 85683-A).