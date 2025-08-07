Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:34 07.08.2025

Pedagogy, management, and IT lead 2025 master's admissions

2 min read
Pedagogy, management, and IT lead 2025 master's admissions
Photo: https://www.freepik.com/

In 2025, the most popular majors for admission to a master's degree are pedagogy, management and administration, and information technology, Serhiy Babak, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation, has said.

"This year's data on registration for admission to a master's degree reflect a change in trends. Information technology, which recently confidently led the ratings, this time ended up in only third place, losing to pedagogy and management and administration," Babak said on Telegram on Thursday.

He said that the most popular majors for admission to a master's degree in 2025 are: pedagogy - 16,709 applicants (registered for the exam), management and administration - 16,437, information technology - 13,152, law - 10,695 and psychology - 9,435.

The chairman of the committee emphasized that the gap between the second and third places (management and IT) is more than 19%.

In addition, Babak told what the priorities of applicants have been in recent years: 2023 - law, IT and psychology are among the leaders; 2024 - the demand for management is growing, and IT is starting to lose ground; 2025 - pedagogy leads the rating for the first time, IT is only third, and management specialties continue to be among the priority areas.

As reported, more than 93,000 people registered for the entrance exams to the master's degree. In addition, more than 14,000 applicants expressed a desire to take the tests required to obtain a Doctor of Philosophy/Doctor of Arts degree.

Babak said that in 2025, 80% of applicants for postgraduate studies are men, and among applicants for a master's degree - almost 52% are men.

Tags: #masters_degree

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

Former Taganrog detention center chief personally ordered torture of Ukrainian journalist Roshchina – National Police

Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

Russians hit Nikopol, three people killed – authorities

Secondary sanctions against Russia to be imposed on Friday

LATEST

Moscow announces agreement to hold Trump-Putin meeting in coming days – Russian media

Russia continues disinfo campaign against prisoner exchange process – CCD

Regional energy companies plan to restore power in 9 weather-hit regions by day's end

Government restructures Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat

Three in four Ukrainians reject Russian peace plan, 54% back Europe-Ukraine joint proposal – KIIS

Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin meeting requires Ukraine, Europe, Russia to align positions – media

Former Taganrog detention center chief personally ordered torture of Ukrainian journalist Roshchina – National Police

Air defense downs 89 of 112 enemy drones, strikes recorded at 11 sites

Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

AD
AD