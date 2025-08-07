Pedagogy, management, and IT lead 2025 master's admissions

Photo: https://www.freepik.com/

In 2025, the most popular majors for admission to a master's degree are pedagogy, management and administration, and information technology, Serhiy Babak, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation, has said.

"This year's data on registration for admission to a master's degree reflect a change in trends. Information technology, which recently confidently led the ratings, this time ended up in only third place, losing to pedagogy and management and administration," Babak said on Telegram on Thursday.

He said that the most popular majors for admission to a master's degree in 2025 are: pedagogy - 16,709 applicants (registered for the exam), management and administration - 16,437, information technology - 13,152, law - 10,695 and psychology - 9,435.

The chairman of the committee emphasized that the gap between the second and third places (management and IT) is more than 19%.

In addition, Babak told what the priorities of applicants have been in recent years: 2023 - law, IT and psychology are among the leaders; 2024 - the demand for management is growing, and IT is starting to lose ground; 2025 - pedagogy leads the rating for the first time, IT is only third, and management specialties continue to be among the priority areas.

As reported, more than 93,000 people registered for the entrance exams to the master's degree. In addition, more than 14,000 applicants expressed a desire to take the tests required to obtain a Doctor of Philosophy/Doctor of Arts degree.

Babak said that in 2025, 80% of applicants for postgraduate studies are men, and among applicants for a master's degree - almost 52% are men.