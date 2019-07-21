Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 35.77% as of 16:00 – CEC data from 103 constituencies

Voter turnout at snap parliamentary election in Ukraine as of 16:00 on Sunday was 35.77% according to data from 103 constituencies out of 199 constituencies all over the country, according to a posting on the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine.

Turnout in Vinnytsia region was 36.43%, in Volyn region – 36.06%, Dnipropetrovsk region – 38.45%, Donetsk region – 35.57%, Zhytomyr region – 36.69%, Zakarpatia region – 21.82%, Zaporizhia region – 38, 39%, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 31.07%, Kyiv region – 37.29%, Kirovohrad region – 39.21%, Luhansk region – 38.13%, Lviv region – 34.69%, and Mykolaiv region – 34.49%.

Odesa region showed a turnout of 33.05%, Poltava – 40.00%, Rivne – 35.29%, Sumy – 37.42%, Ternopil – 34.93%, Kharkiv – 37.49%, Khmelnytsky – 41.08%, Cherkasy– 38.15%, Chernivtsi – 27.91%, Chernihiv – 42.68%, Kherson – 32.37% regions, and Kyiv City – 34.86%.