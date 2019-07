Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 13.61% as of noon – CEC data from five constituencies

Voter turnout at snap parliamentary election in Ukraine as of noon on Sunday was 13.61% according to data from five constituencies out of 199 constituencies all over the country, according to a posting on the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine.

In Volyn region turnout is 12.8%, in Donetsk region – 17.12%, in Lviv region – 11.4%, and in Odesa region – 13.88%.