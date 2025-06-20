Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:53 20.06.2025

Zelenskyy on night attacks: The sooner the sick minds in Kremlin lose ability to finance the war, the more lives we will be able to save in Ukraine

Russia continues its tactics of terror against the civilian population, pressure is needed on the aggressor country so that Russia loses the ability to finance its war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the night Russian shelling.

“Last night, the Russians launched massive attacks on Odesa, Kharkiv, and their outskirts using more than twenty strike drones. Around 20 people were injured, including two children – girls aged 12 and 17 – and three State Emergency Service workers who had arrived at the scene of the strikes. Tragically, one person was killed in Odesa. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday.

According to the president, a total of 86 drones were launched into Ukraine that night, most of which were Russian-Iranian shaheds.

“Once again, residential buildings, ordinary businesses, civilian infrastructure, and vehicles were set ablaze. I thank our rescuers – 132 employees and over 30 units of equipment were deployed at the sites. In Kharkiv region, response efforts are still ongoing,” the President added.

He stressed that Russia continues its tactics of targeted terror against Ukrainians, and for this tactic it must receive a strong response that will have a noticeable impact on all of Russia and its ability to continue the war.

“The G7 countries and the EU know the recipe: strong pressure, sanctions targeting the energy sector and the shadow fleet, and a $30 price cap on Russian oil. The sooner the sick minds in the Kremlin lose the ability to finance the war, the more lives we will be able to save in Ukraine,” the president summed up.

