09:08 21.07.2019

U.S. expecting peaceful, free and fair parliamentary elections

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine William B. Taylor wished the Ukrainians to make a successful choice on Election Day and noted that the United States expects peaceful and fair elections to the Verkhovna Rada.

"I wish the Ukrainian people all the best as they head to the polls to vote for their Rada representatives. It's exciting to see Ukrainian democracy in action! The United States stands with the people of Ukraine in expecting peaceful, free and fair elections," the U.S. Embassy to Ukraine quoted Taylor as saying on Twitter.

Snap parliamentary elections are being held in Ukraine on Sunday, July 21.

