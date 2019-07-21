Law enforcement officers in Donetsk region record first attempt to falsify elections

Law enforcement officers in early hours of Sunday recorded the first attempt to falsify the results of snap parliamentary elections at one polling station in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, spokesperson of the National Police of Ukraine Yaroslav Trakalo has said.

"In the Bakhmut school, where 624 district election commissions are located, the commission members signed not filled record forms with the results of the voting. It remained to enter the name of the candidate-"winner" or "correct" party name at the right time," Trakalo said on his Facebook page.

According to him, as soon as the law-enforcers of the Bakhmut police station arrived at the scene, members of the commission covered the signed protocols with ink in order to hide the traces of the crime.

On this fact, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - "... falsification of electoral documents .., voting results." The sanction of the article is from seven to 10 years in prison.