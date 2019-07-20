Over 60% of Russians approve of president's performance - VCIOM poll

According to a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), 64.3% of Russians approve of Russian President Vladimir Putin's performance, while 27.4% of residents of the country disapprove of it.

The poll showed that 37.8% of respondents approve the performance of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and 41.2% of those polled approve of the performance of the government in general, while 47.8% and 46.4%, respectively, disapprove of it.

According to the VCIOM, when asked a direct question about their trust in politicians, 72.4% of respondents said they trust Putin (24.1% distrust him), 37.5% of those polled said they trust Medvedev (58% distrust him), and 36.5% of poll participants said they trust LDPR party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky (56.4%).

When respondents were asked to name the politicians they trust themselves as opposed to choosing from the list as above, Putin's rating was 30.8%, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was ranked second with 13.7% and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov third (10.3%).

The nationwide polls were conducted daily among 1,600 respondents aged 18 and over on July 8-14, 2019.