Facts

16:24 20.07.2019

Over 60% of Russians approve of president's performance - VCIOM poll

1 min read

According to a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), 64.3% of Russians approve of Russian President Vladimir Putin's performance, while 27.4% of residents of the country disapprove of it.

The poll showed that 37.8% of respondents approve the performance of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and 41.2% of those polled approve of the performance of the government in general, while 47.8% and 46.4%, respectively, disapprove of it.

According to the VCIOM, when asked a direct question about their trust in politicians, 72.4% of respondents said they trust Putin (24.1% distrust him), 37.5% of those polled said they trust Medvedev (58% distrust him), and 36.5% of poll participants said they trust LDPR party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky (56.4%).

When respondents were asked to name the politicians they trust themselves as opposed to choosing from the list as above, Putin's rating was 30.8%, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was ranked second with 13.7% and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov third (10.3%).

The nationwide polls were conducted daily among 1,600 respondents aged 18 and over on July 8-14, 2019.

Tags: #poll #russia #leadership
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:48 19.07.2019
Russia's fast-tracking of citizenship for Donbas Ukrainians signal to discuss federalization

Russia's fast-tracking of citizenship for Donbas Ukrainians signal to discuss federalization

16:12 19.07.2019
Ukraine again calls on Russia to resume gas transit talks immediately

Ukraine again calls on Russia to resume gas transit talks immediately

15:39 19.07.2019
European Parliament's resolution demonstrates Ukraine's continued support in fight against Russian aggression

European Parliament's resolution demonstrates Ukraine's continued support in fight against Russian aggression

14:51 19.07.2019
Most Russians positive about Ukraine, one-fifth negative

Most Russians positive about Ukraine, one-fifth negative

11:46 19.07.2019
Zelensky's envoy in government proposes spending funds from special duties on imports of Russian diesel fuel and liquefied gas on subsidies

Zelensky's envoy in government proposes spending funds from special duties on imports of Russian diesel fuel and liquefied gas on subsidies

11:18 19.07.2019
Russia must return, not swap arrested Ukrainian sailors to Ukraine

Russia must return, not swap arrested Ukrainian sailors to Ukraine

10:47 19.07.2019
Zelensky: We are ready to swap Vyshinsky for Sentsov, but want all our detainees back

Zelensky: We are ready to swap Vyshinsky for Sentsov, but want all our detainees back

10:37 19.07.2019
U.S. Congress prepares new sanctions against Russia for illegally detaining Ukrainian sailors, naval ships

U.S. Congress prepares new sanctions against Russia for illegally detaining Ukrainian sailors, naval ships

10:31 19.07.2019
Zelensky's Office, in response to Russia's proposal, suggests releasing Vyshinsky and Sentsov simultaneously

Zelensky's Office, in response to Russia's proposal, suggests releasing Vyshinsky and Sentsov simultaneously

09:42 19.07.2019
Ukrainian politician Medvedchuk informs Putin of meetings at European Parliament

Ukrainian politician Medvedchuk informs Putin of meetings at European Parliament

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

LATEST

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Ukraine's Committee of Voters records cases of agitation during pre-election silence

Opposition Platform-For Life demands that Vyshinsky be released from custody

Reconstruction of Kuchurhan-Pervomaisk, Reni-Giurgiulesti checkpoints on Ukraine-Moldova border 70% completed

Ukraine's Committee of Voters records cases of agitation during pre-election silence

NSDC starts preparing meeting on energy security

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD