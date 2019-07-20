Facts

13:02 20.07.2019

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

1 min read
Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has reported on "hot versions" in the investigation into the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet.

"Yesterday I heard another quarterly report by the head of the National Police and the head of the criminal investigation department in the case of Pavlo Sheremet's murder ... There are hot versions," the prosecutor general said on Facebook.

According to Lutsenko, as part of the investigation, hundreds of people were questioned, tens of thousands were checked, and foreign experts were involved.

"Everything possible is being done," he noted.

Tags: #sheremet #lutsenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:50 20.07.2019
Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

15:43 13.07.2019
NABU summons Lutsenko for questioning on July 15 – Sarhan

NABU summons Lutsenko for questioning on July 15 – Sarhan

18:55 08.07.2019
SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

15:35 08.07.2019
PGO opens case on preparations by NewsOne TV to conduct TV link-up with Russia

PGO opens case on preparations by NewsOne TV to conduct TV link-up with Russia

12:26 02.07.2019
Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

17:16 19.06.2019
Ukraine to arrest Kharchenko suspected in MH17 flight tragedy – Lutsenko

Ukraine to arrest Kharchenko suspected in MH17 flight tragedy – Lutsenko

14:31 14.06.2019
Ukrainian law enforcers detain 'DPR' CEC chief responsible for organizing 2014 sham referendum

Ukrainian law enforcers detain 'DPR' CEC chief responsible for organizing 2014 sham referendum

16:11 11.06.2019
Zelensky asks parliament to dismiss chief prosecutor Lutsenko

Zelensky asks parliament to dismiss chief prosecutor Lutsenko

17:05 10.06.2019
Zelensky Administration recommends Lutsenko pay attention to visits of Boiko and Medvedchuk to Russia

Zelensky Administration recommends Lutsenko pay attention to visits of Boiko and Medvedchuk to Russia

17:28 07.06.2019
Prosecutor General's Office files three cases after appeals to ban return fire in Donbas, resume trade with occupied areas

Prosecutor General's Office files three cases after appeals to ban return fire in Donbas, resume trade with occupied areas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

Russia's fast-tracking of citizenship for Donbas Ukrainians signal to discuss federalization

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

Motor Sich Group sponsors 'DPR' terrorists for two years

LATEST

Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

Zelensky dismisses ambassadors to 11 countries, in particular, U.S., Armenia, Turkmenistan, Cyprus, Argentina and Vatican

Russia's fast-tracking of citizenship for Donbas Ukrainians signal to discuss federalization

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

Zelensky dismisses Valeriy Chaly from post of Ukraine's envoy to U.S.

Motor Sich Group sponsors 'DPR' terrorists for two years

Kyiv court extends Vyshinsky's arrest until Sept 19

Hladkovsky promises to testify at NABU upon his return to Ukraine

European Parliament's resolution demonstrates Ukraine's continued support in fight against Russian aggression

Most Russians positive about Ukraine, one-fifth negative

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD