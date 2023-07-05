Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko says he removed from military registration due to disability

Ex-Minister of Internal Affairs (2005-2006, 2008-2010), ex-Prosecutor General (2016-2019) and member of parliament of three convocations of the Verkhovna Rada Yuriy Lutsenko announced that he was leaving the army service due to disability established by the military medical commission.

"Kyiv, Mykolaiv region, Bakhmut. It was an honor to serve in such an Army, with such people, at such a time. But physiology is inexorable - the military medical commission established a disability, which led to an order to be removed from military registration," Lutsenko wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He noted that he would "bring Victory closer as a volunteer."