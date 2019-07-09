Facts

NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), in consultation with the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), reported suspicions to Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Nasalyk about entering false information into the electronic declarations.

"The investigation established that in 2014 the suspect received a loan of $1.249 million from an individual. However, in violation of the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Corruption Prevention," the official did not reflect this information in the annual declarations (for 2015-2018)," SAPO said.

