Bezsmertny to represent Ukraine in working group on political issues of TCG instead of Motsyk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has authorized Roman Bezsmertny to represent Ukraine in the working group on political issues of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) instead of Oleksandr Motsyk.

"To partially amend Article 1 of the presidential decree of June 19, 2019 No. 114 "Issues of ensuring the representation of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group," authorize Roman Petrovych Bezsmertny to represent Ukraine in the working group on political issues of the Trilateral Contact Group, relieving Motsyk of his duties," says the presidential decree of July 9.