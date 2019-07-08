Kremlin hails Russian-Ukrainian televised linkup initiative

The Kremlin welcomed the initiative on holding a televised linkup between Russia and Ukraine as the peoples need to talk, despite the political and diplomatic problems in the relations between the two countries.

"It is an initiative of two television channels, which from our viewpoint can only be welcomed. Despite all political and diplomatic turbulences between the two countries, no one has cancelled communication between the two peoples; this communication continues, both directly and indirectly," Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the initiative.

Peskov said such an initiative was deserving of praise.