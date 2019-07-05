Facts

14:02 05.07.2019

Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

2 min read
Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Maskym Nefyodov from the post of Deputy Economic Development and Trade Minister and appointed him Head of the State Customs Service.

"The task is to prevent the influence of various law enforcement agencies on the processes in the customs service. I admit that there will be provocations, head-hunting, and much more... But when there is a good reputation, everything can be done in a good manner," Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said during the government meeting on Friday.

In addition, the government also approved a plan to reform the tax and customs authorities.

As reported, Ukraine's Senior Civil Service Commission on June 26 decided to recommend to the Cabinet of Ministers to appoint Nefyodov head of the new State Customs Service.

Since February 18, 2015, Nefyodov has served as Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade and from 2016 as First Deputy Minister.

35-year-old Nefyodov graduated with honors from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and has a master's degree in economics. In 2003-2006, he worked as an analyst for mergers and acquisitions at Golden Gate Business.

In 2006–2010, he worked at investment company Dragon Capital, where he held the position of vice president and then director of investment banking department.

In 2010, he became the managing partner of the Icon Private Equity investment fund.

He speaks fluent English.

Tags: #appointment #nefyodov #cabinet_of_ministers #state_customs_service
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:50 05.07.2019
Cabinet supports four draft agreements with EU on EUR 86.9 mln fiscal aid for Ukraine

Cabinet supports four draft agreements with EU on EUR 86.9 mln fiscal aid for Ukraine

15:28 05.07.2019
Cabinet approves results of tenders for PSA on nine hydrocarbon deposits

Cabinet approves results of tenders for PSA on nine hydrocarbon deposits

10:05 05.07.2019
Zelensky appoints Tyvodar head of SBU's Main Investigative Department

Zelensky appoints Tyvodar head of SBU's Main Investigative Department

15:54 03.07.2019
Groysman: Cabinet will propose laying at least UAH 75 bln for road works in draft budget for 2020

Groysman: Cabinet will propose laying at least UAH 75 bln for road works in draft budget for 2020

14:27 27.06.2019
Zelensky appoints Mykolenko deputy commander of National Guard

Zelensky appoints Mykolenko deputy commander of National Guard

11:45 27.06.2019
Zelensky appoints Ruslan Baranetsky first deputy head of SBU, leader of SBU anti-terrorist center

Zelensky appoints Ruslan Baranetsky first deputy head of SBU, leader of SBU anti-terrorist center

10:52 26.06.2019
Nefyodov wins competition to head Customs Service

Nefyodov wins competition to head Customs Service

14:58 19.06.2019
Cabinet approves 50% staff reduction of regional state administrations, district state administrations since 2020

Cabinet approves 50% staff reduction of regional state administrations, district state administrations since 2020

14:37 13.06.2019
Govt additionally sends UAH 1 bln to primary health care institutions

Govt additionally sends UAH 1 bln to primary health care institutions

17:44 12.06.2019
Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Juncker, Tusk, Mogherini, Hahn to represent EU at EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Mon

Zelensky introduces new governor of Donetsk region

Zelensky will personally introduce new head of Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, appointed to replace Kuts

CEC: New drawing will result in impossibility of timely printing necessary number of bulletins, their delivery to ballot stations

PGO asking for arrest of Yushchenko's property in case of aiding Yanukovych in possession of Mezhyhirya

LATEST

Juncker, Tusk, Mogherini, Hahn to represent EU at EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Mon

Zelensky: Easing minds of residents of Russia-occupied Donbas needed, along with stable pension payments, comfortable checkpoint crossings

Zelensky introduces new governor of Donetsk region

Ukrainian pole vault legend Bubka dismisses ex-Rio de Janeiro State governor's claim of being bribed in voting for 2016 Olympics host city

Poland announces search for witnesses of "OUN-UPA genocide"

Zelensky dismisses three state assignees of AMCU

Klimkin says hasn't talked with Zelensky after inauguration

Zelensky will personally introduce new head of Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, appointed to replace Kuts

CEC: New drawing will result in impossibility of timely printing necessary number of bulletins, their delivery to ballot stations

PGO asking for arrest of Yushchenko's property in case of aiding Yanukovych in possession of Mezhyhirya

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD