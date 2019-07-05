Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Maskym Nefyodov from the post of Deputy Economic Development and Trade Minister and appointed him Head of the State Customs Service.

"The task is to prevent the influence of various law enforcement agencies on the processes in the customs service. I admit that there will be provocations, head-hunting, and much more... But when there is a good reputation, everything can be done in a good manner," Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said during the government meeting on Friday.

In addition, the government also approved a plan to reform the tax and customs authorities.

As reported, Ukraine's Senior Civil Service Commission on June 26 decided to recommend to the Cabinet of Ministers to appoint Nefyodov head of the new State Customs Service.

Since February 18, 2015, Nefyodov has served as Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade and from 2016 as First Deputy Minister.

35-year-old Nefyodov graduated with honors from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and has a master's degree in economics. In 2003-2006, he worked as an analyst for mergers and acquisitions at Golden Gate Business.

In 2006–2010, he worked at investment company Dragon Capital, where he held the position of vice president and then director of investment banking department.

In 2010, he became the managing partner of the Icon Private Equity investment fund.

He speaks fluent English.