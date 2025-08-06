Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/87

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Oleksandr Tsyvinsky to the position of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram on Wednesday.

"Today, the government has decided to appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine. After the decision of the competition commission, proper checks and passing a polygraph test, there are no reservations about his candidacy," she wrote.

According to her, the government expects the Bureau to update its work, strengthen the institution, and achieve a significant level of trust between BES and Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

"It is important that economic relations in Ukraine are not distorted by shadowy schemes and that business can count on respect from the state," the prime minister emphasized.

Prior to that, Tsyvinsky was the head of the detective unit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

As reported, the Commission for the Competition for the Position of Director of the BES first recommended Tsyvinsky to the government on June 25. Three foreign members of the Commission voted for him, while Ukrainian representatives gave their votes to two other candidates - Mykhailo Burtov and Oleh Borysenko.

The Cabinet of Ministers, which has 10 days to approve the candidacy, considered this submission on July 7 and, in connection with the SBU letter, addressed the Commission with a proposal to resubmit no more than two candidacies that would meet all established requirements, including security criteria.

On July 23, the Commission for the Selection of the BES Director resubmitted Tsyvinsky to the government.

Later, at Tsyvinsky's request, the SBU officially confirmed that there were no grounds for his non-appointment to the position of Director of the BES.

On August 1, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that she had agreed with Tsyvinsky to undergo a polygraph test before his appointment.