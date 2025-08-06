Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:40 06.08.2025

Monthly payments raised for job injury victims – PM Svyrydenko

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/87

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has increased monthly payments for people who have been injured at work and need care and medical support, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced.

"We are increasing monthly payments for people who have been injured at work and need care and medical support. These are those who, as a result of an accident or occupational disease, need constant care, medicines or medical products. From now on, such people will be able to receive monthly monetary compensation in a larger amount - depending on the level of needs," Svyrydenko said on Telegram following the results of the government meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, such support will amount to: UAH 4,000 - if special medical care and simultaneously medicines or medical devices are needed; UAH 2,000 - if constant external care and simultaneous medical support are needed; UAH 1,333 - if there is a need for household care and medical devices; 800 UAH - if sanitary and hygienic products and medicines or medical devices are constantly needed.

"People should not be left alone with their problems after injuries or illnesses received at work," she added.

Tags: #payments #cabinet_of_ministers #svyrydenko

