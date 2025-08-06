Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:33 06.08.2025

Cabinet updates aid for freed defenders – PM Svyrydenko

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the procedure for providing assistance to defenders who have returned from Russian captivity, Prime Minister Yulia Svirydenko announced.

"Servicemen who have returned from Russian captivity must have access to comprehensive state support. Today, the government updated the procedure for providing assistance to our defenders who have returned home. We have taken into account the experience of the security and defense forces to make the reintegration process more systematic and sensitive to the needs of people. We are expanding the initial medical examination upon return - in particular, we are increasing the volume of medical services and ensuring that the consequences of injuries and wounds are recorded. We are also introducing a more effective mechanism to prevent the spread of infections," Svirydenko said on Telegram on Wednesday.

She also said that the day before, at a working meeting with representatives of public organizations, they talked about how to ensure that all Heroes who were captured received exactly the assistance that meets their needs.

Tags: #freed_defenders #svirydenko #cabinet_of_ministers

