Groysman calls on all branches of power not to allow halt to lustration processes in Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has called on all branches of power not to allow a halt to lustration processes in the country, and asked the Verkhovna Rada to a bill that proposes how to improve the law on lustration.

"As incumbent Prime Minister, I urge all branches of power to prevent the collapse of lustration processes. Separately, I appeal to the Ukrainian parliament: consider draft law 2695, which was developed by the government together with experts, public activists and lawmakers four years ago to improve the law on lustration and in pursuance of the recommendations of the Venice Commission," Groysman wrote on Facebook.

In his opinion, this step will make it impossible to stop the lustration processes, and the current Verkhovna Rada can adopt this bill.

The head of government also stressed that it is unacceptable to repeal the law on lustration.

As reported, on Thursday morning, a closed meeting of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine will begin to consider the case of compliance of the Law on Government Cleansing (the Lustration Law) with the Constitution.