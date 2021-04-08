Groysman urges politicians to support vaccination campaign, not discredit it

Leader of the Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy political party Volodymyr Groysman called on all Ukrainian politicians, regardless of their political views, to unite around the idea of vaccinating Ukrainians against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease and abandon attempts or plans to discredit vaccination.

In his address on social networks, he said there is no other chance to save life and health than vaccinations.

"We remember how a few months ago one of the politicians allowed himself to call the vaccine an indecent word on the air. And what happened? What kind of anti-vaccination campaign started. This means one thing: people are left without protection. This irresponsible rhetoric of Ukrainian politicians should not be repeated anymore," Groysman said.

"When Ukrainian politicians consciously or unconsciously discredit the idea of vaccination, they commit a great crime against people. You scare them, people begin to hesitate whether to vaccinate or not, which means they are left without protection. The whole world has recognized that the only defense mechanism is vaccination. There is no other I call on politicians: let us unite and support the vaccination campaign. Make a call to your voters for vaccination. Let us all together stop this pandemic," he said.

According to Groysman, support for vaccination should be accompanied by the opening of wide access to the vaccine. The current government, the politician is sure, should not make statements about plans, but really open up opportunities for everyone to get vaccinated.

"Get together, make a decision and give people a clear plan, not statements that you plan to vaccinate 70% of Ukrainians by the end of the year. Rating analytical agencies today say that only 3% of citizens will be vaccinated in Ukraine in the first half of the year, and 97% will not be protected [...] I insist on convening an extraordinary, urgent meeting of the government, where the vaccination plan will be clearly approved by region, in terms of the number and availability of vaccines, where you will remove completely artificial restrictions. All Ukrainians who want to be vaccinated, you must provide a vaccine," the politician said.