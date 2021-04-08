Facts

13:08 08.04.2021

Groysman urges politicians to support vaccination campaign, not discredit it

2 min read
Groysman urges politicians to support vaccination campaign, not discredit it

Leader of the Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy political party Volodymyr Groysman called on all Ukrainian politicians, regardless of their political views, to unite around the idea of vaccinating Ukrainians against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease and abandon attempts or plans to discredit vaccination.

In his address on social networks, he said there is no other chance to save life and health than vaccinations.

"We remember how a few months ago one of the politicians allowed himself to call the vaccine an indecent word on the air. And what happened? What kind of anti-vaccination campaign started. This means one thing: people are left without protection. This irresponsible rhetoric of Ukrainian politicians should not be repeated anymore," Groysman said.

"When Ukrainian politicians consciously or unconsciously discredit the idea of vaccination, they commit a great crime against people. You scare them, people begin to hesitate whether to vaccinate or not, which means they are left without protection. The whole world has recognized that the only defense mechanism is vaccination. There is no other I call on politicians: let us unite and support the vaccination campaign. Make a call to your voters for vaccination. Let us all together stop this pandemic," he said.

According to Groysman, support for vaccination should be accompanied by the opening of wide access to the vaccine. The current government, the politician is sure, should not make statements about plans, but really open up opportunities for everyone to get vaccinated.

"Get together, make a decision and give people a clear plan, not statements that you plan to vaccinate 70% of Ukrainians by the end of the year. Rating analytical agencies today say that only 3% of citizens will be vaccinated in Ukraine in the first half of the year, and 97% will not be protected [...] I insist on convening an extraordinary, urgent meeting of the government, where the vaccination plan will be clearly approved by region, in terms of the number and availability of vaccines, where you will remove completely artificial restrictions. All Ukrainians who want to be vaccinated, you must provide a vaccine," the politician said.

Tags: #groysman #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:32 08.04.2021
Institute for Future develops strategy to restore public confidence in vaccination

Institute for Future develops strategy to restore public confidence in vaccination

15:44 07.04.2021
National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 to speed up vaccination process – PM

National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 to speed up vaccination process – PM

13:56 05.04.2021
Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

14:58 29.03.2021
Zelensky announces need to develop system of 'vaccination passports'

Zelensky announces need to develop system of 'vaccination passports'

12:45 26.03.2021
Zelensky signs law exempting vaccine manufacturers from liability for adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccination

Zelensky signs law exempting vaccine manufacturers from liability for adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccination

11:09 24.03.2021
Death of servicewoman after vaccination in Odesa caused by acute circulatory disorders – Health Ministry

Death of servicewoman after vaccination in Odesa caused by acute circulatory disorders – Health Ministry

10:46 24.03.2021
Ukrainian mobile team makes on average 47 COVID-19 vaccinations per day - Dpty health minister

Ukrainian mobile team makes on average 47 COVID-19 vaccinations per day - Dpty health minister

17:05 22.03.2021
In Ukraine, 495 minor adverse reactions recorded after vaccination against COVID-19

In Ukraine, 495 minor adverse reactions recorded after vaccination against COVID-19

09:49 22.03.2021
Second stage of vaccination starts in Ukraine on Monday – Stepanov

Second stage of vaccination starts in Ukraine on Monday – Stepanov

11:06 20.03.2021
More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

If situation with COVID-19 in Kyiv doesn't improve, lockdown may be extended until May 10 – Klitschko

Zelensky signs law on all-Ukrainian referendum

Enhanced lockdown in Lviv extended until April 19 – mayor

PGO sends message to ICC on facts of treacherous murder of Ukrainian military during Ilovaisk tragedy, defense of Donetsk airport

Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

LATEST

If situation with COVID-19 in Kyiv doesn't improve, lockdown may be extended until May 10 – Klitschko

Zelensky signs law on all-Ukrainian referendum

Russia's unlikely to invade Ukraine, but we need to be ready for this – expert

Putin in phone talk with Merkel tells about the need for direct dialogue with ORDLO, legal status of Donbas

Enhanced lockdown in Lviv extended until April 19 – mayor

Constitutional Court receives submission on appeal of presidential decrees on Tupytsky, Kasminin

PGO sends message to ICC on facts of treacherous murder of Ukrainian military during Ilovaisk tragedy, defense of Donetsk airport

Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier sustained injuries incompatible with life – JFO HQ

Ukraine records 19,419 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,032 people recovered

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD