17:50 01.02.2021

Amendments to Constitution should eliminate dualism of power in Ukraine – Groysman

– There is a problem of dualism of power in Ukraine, which can be solved only by introducing amendments to the Constitution, leader of the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman party Volodymyr Groysman said.

"For many decades we have had a huge problem – the dualism (conflict) of power. You know, it is like there are two steering wheels in one car and each one tries to steer [...] It [conflict] can be avoided only by serious, systemic changes to the Constitution of Ukraine," Groysman told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said the prime minister, like the president, has its own terms of reference and responsibility.

"Everyone has their own powers. The president is the supreme commander-in-chief and diplomat number one of the country and he must deal with these matters. The entire economy, social policy, state development strategy, this must be the responsibility of the government headed by the prime minister, and no one here must intervene," Groysman said.

According to him, if the prime minister and the government are not suitable, they should be replaced, but not managed.

"A clear logical division of powers will give an opportunity to prove itself to any government of any prime minister," the politician said.

