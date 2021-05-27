Ukraine should not play along with partners in sale of land - Groysman

Interest in the sale of Ukrainian land is expressed by various countries, including China, which sets itself a strategic goal to increase food consumption by more than 20% by 2024, but the ultimate goal of the Chinese partners is not to buy the products of Ukrainian farmers, but to buy land, to grow their own product and feed their citizens, leader of the party Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman, ex-prime minister Volodymyr Groysman said.

Commenting on the prospects of introduction of a land market as early as July 1 of this year on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, the politician expressed confidence that blindly using land, an important resource for the country's economy and security, is a crime. In his opinion, the task of the authorities is not to play along with partners in land issues, but to develop our own farming class, which will become the basis for the growth of our country.

"China is our biggest partner. We sell about 45% of agricultural products to China. By 2024, China's consumption is projected to increase by 24%. This means that they are interested in growing more products. But they will not buy from us. They will do everything to buy land, grow and feed themselves. This is their goal. And we have no right to play along with them," Groysman said.

He said that China already possesses large tracts of land in Latin America, Asia, Africa, even off the coast of Japan. At the same time, according to the politician, the most dangerous factor is the possibility of a strategic alliance between China and the Russian Federation, for which the destruction and seizure of Ukrainian territories is a priority goal.

Groysman also said that Ukraine has no right to make a mistake in land issues and therefore the adopted law on land turnover requires immediate repeal, including through a referendum, where people will express their vision and attitude to the land market model.

"The law passed by parliament is not a discussion between parties. It is a question of the future of our state. The answer to this question lays the foundations for our development for decades to come. And what has been done now has nothing to do with the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainians. This law does not correspond the interests of farmers and Ukraine as a whole. The law will make the country poorer, since it is set to reduce the number of farmers," the former prime minister said.

Groysman said that during his premiership, the number of farms in Ukraine increased by 15,000, and now it is necessary to restore this trend and understand that the Ukrainian farmer is a patriot who is ready to create new jobs in the Ukrainian village, saturate the domestic market and provide food security of the world.