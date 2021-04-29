Groysman: Putin's aggression against Ukraine is coronavirus, vaccine is coalition of our partners, world's leading countries

Russia's aggression against Ukraine today resembles coronavirus, which mutates daily and becomes only more aggressive, while the "vaccine" against it can only be a broad coalition of countries, based on the G7 and under the leadership of the United States, leader of the Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy party Volodymyr Groysman said in on the air of the Ukraine 24 television channel.

In his opinion, today the world faces a choice – either banditry and lawlessness, or order and law. It is Ukraine that should give the world a chance to make a choice and form a powerful, friendly and painful response to the aggressor.

"Now Putin's aggression is coronavirus that mutates and becomes more aggressive. And this needs to be realized. The vaccine against the virus is the consolidation of our partners. This is the main task of world diplomacy. I call on President [Volodymyr] Zelensky and the ruling majority to direct efforts to consolidate our partners and our troops, which are firmly in their positions, Putin flexed his muscles and announced that he was withdrawing troops. And all the talk about meetings (Zelensky and Putin), the search for a place is a waste of time for Ukraine. For us, time is of key importance," the former prime minister said.

As Groysman said, the Kremlin is trying its best to drag out the negotiations in order to win an opportunity to adapt itself, to the sanctions, to the situation in the world. In return, Ukrainians receive funerals and suffer daily losses.

"We have a unique chance to be a global coalition led by U.S. President Joe Biden, who is personally involved in the process and starts to show leadership in this process, to achieve results," the politician said.

He said that sanctions against Russia must be coordinated, and "the aggressor must be hurt."

"The diplomatic corps needs to involve our partners, the G7 countries – to invite them to Ukraine to express their support here. This is a serious agenda. Consolidation of the world is of key importance. This is the action plan that needs to be dealt with," the former prime minister said.