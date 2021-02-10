Govt unlikely to index pensions in time - Groysman

The annual March indexation of pensions in Ukraine, which has been formalized and enshrined at the legislative level for more than three years, is again under threat, since the government has not yet taken the decisions provided for by law, Prime Minister of Ukraine (2016-2019), leader of the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman Party, Volodymyr Groysman, has said.

On the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, he said that last year the indexation of pensions was also failed for various reasons, in particular due to the lockdown in the country.

"In October 2017, systemic changes were carried out at the initiative of our government. We have increased pensions to the military by 100%. The number of pensioners with a minimal pension has decreased from eight to four million. March 1 is coming soon. Indexation is to be done. Somewhat by 11%. But now it is February 9-10, and the government's decision [on the percentage of indexation] has not yet been made. It should have been made back in January - pensioners should understand how payments will grow. Last year, pensions were indexed in May - retroactively. But people cannot live in hindsight," Groysman said.

Separately, he drew attention to the fact that the same situation is with entrepreneurship support programs. As the politician said, the Cabinet of Ministers talks about the issuance of more than UAH 20 billion of loans at 5-7-9%, but it was necessary to issue, conditionally, UAH 220 billion at "zero" percent - for development and modernization.

"What is the meaning of public administration: the state cares about its citizen! We must give people money not so that they take out loans at interest and pay wages to workers. We had to give money for technology, for growth, for startups - for the growth of the economy," Groysman said.