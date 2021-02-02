Facts

12:42 02.02.2021

Groysman ready to become prime minister again, but needs to get mandate of confidence in elections

1 min read
 The leader of the Ukrainian strategy of Groysman party Volodymyr Groysman is ready to become the prime minister of Ukraine again, but considers it necessary to get a mandate in the elections.

"If you ask me if I am ready to be the prime minister of the country, then I can say for sure: professionally I am absolutely ready for this," Groysman said in an exclusive interview with Interfax Ukraine.

At the same time, the politician said that the premiership is not his goal.

He said that he considers it right to get a mandate in the elections.

"But the best way is to get a mandate of trust from Ukrainians. When there is such a mandate, you can use it to achieve the goal. The way of our team to this goal - a normal life for people in Ukraine - lies right through the parliamentary elections," Groysman said.

Tags: #groysman
