Groysman calls on mayors to abandon open opposition to Cabinet's decisions

Former Prime Minister, former Mayor of Vinnytsia, leader of the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman party Volodymyr Groysman calls on the mayors of Ukrainian cities to abandon open opposition to the decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

"It is not normal when representatives of local government agencies say that they will not carry out any decisions [...] I address with great respect to my dear colleagues, mayors: I just ask you not to harm local government, refrain from such actions," Groysman told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said such statements are subsequently used against the entire local government.

Groysman also drew attention to the fact that no decision on local government should be made without its representatives.

"There is such a very correct formula: not a word about Ukraine without the participation of Ukraine. I could say the same today with regard to local government. Not a single decision concerning local government can be worked out without local government. And then 90% of any problems will be removed," he said.