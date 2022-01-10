Weakness of Ukrainian govt makes Putin stronger - Groysman

The obvious weakness of Ukrainian authorities, as well as the waste of time on political strife and struggle plays into the hands of the aggressor and brings the Kremlin's dream to repeat the "Kazakhstani" scenario in Ukraine, when Russian troops entered an independent state, leader of the Ukrainian Strategy party Volodymyr Groysman said.

"Putin took advantage of the economic instability and political chaos (in Kazakhstan) to get Russian troops into an independent state," Groysman wrote on his Facebook page.

At the same time, he said that Ukraine is not Kazakhstan, but "one cannot fail to notice certain similarities."

"As never before, a weak government, political chaos, economic instability with growing inflation. Putin's dream is to repeat the same scenario with us. Russian troops are at our borders, and our government does not notice this reality. The weakness of the Ukrainian government makes Putin stronger!" the politician said.

According to Groysman, now is a decisive period, and the political struggle within the country is "the worst of mistakes."

"I call on all political forces: stop fighting among themselves. Now is the time to unite so that all forces, experience and resources can be used to the maximum extent to stabilize the situation in the country and strengthen the economy! We all must now save the country!" Groysman wrote.