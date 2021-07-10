Facts

12:24 10.07.2021

Groysman: there can be no strategic cooperation between Ukraine and China - our interests do not coincide

The leader of the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman political party, former Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman notes that so far Ukraine cannot have strategic interests with China, and politicians who congratulated the Communist Party of China on its 100th anniversary should either admit themselves communists, or "withdraw" their congratulations.

Groysman said on the air of Espreso TV Channel that Ukraine is one of the countries that suffered the most from the communist regime, and millions of people laid down their lives in the fight against communism.

"You and me, our ancestors, have been fighting the communist regime for 100 years, and for 30 years we have been fighting for our future in Europe, but now I see politicians who congratulate the Chinese Communist Party on its 100th anniversary, especially the ruling Servant of the People! This is a political schizophrenia, unfortunately. I demand that every politician who sings odes to the Communist Party of China either honestly come out and recognize himself as a communist related to the totalitarian regime, or withdraw his congratulations," Groysman said.

According to the politician, China is and remains a trade partner of Ukraine, but there can be no strategic cooperation with China yet.

Groysman also added that one should not expect serious investments from China, and Ukraine's place is "in the league of strong, democratic European states."

