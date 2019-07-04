CEC revokes registration of Kliuyev, Sharij as members of parliament candidates

Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) has revoked the registration of parliament member candidates Andriy Kliuyev, who was ex-Presidential Administration head under disgraced ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, and blogger Anatoliy Sharij, according to Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy.

"I congratulate you! Victory! CEC has revoked Kliuyev's and Sharij's candidate registration," Parubiy said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Parubiy gave credit to Ukrainians who protested on Independence Square in Kyiv on July 2, 2019 for the development. He said "joint actions and a firm position have brought victory."

As reported, the CEC on Wednesday unanimously voted to revoke the registration of Kliyuev as a candidate in majoritarian voting district No. 46.