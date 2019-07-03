Facts

10:30 03.07.2019

Zelensky: Russian leaders should hear that Donbas, Crimea are Ukraine

1 min read
Zelensky: Russian leaders should hear that Donbas, Crimea are Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the leadership of the Russian Federation should hear that Donbas and Crimea are Ukraine, and their return to Ukraine and the establishment of peace is the key to a restful sleep in Europe and around the world.

"We will never tire of repeating: Donbas and Crimea are Ukraine. I know that many people in Russia really understand this. And I know that many people in Donbas and Crimea sometimes are afraid to talk about it, and I know that many people in Europe and the West support us. But the fact that Donbas and Crimea are Ukraine should be heard by the Russian leadership," he said at a conference on reforms in Ukraine in Toronto on Tuesday.

Zelensky is convinced that "the whole world must say it loud, without getting tired of it."

"This is necessary not only for Ukraine, but also for you. Because the return of Crimea and peace in Donbas is a guarantee of peace both in Europe and in the world. Remember this when you will discuss the issue of sanctions the next time," he said.

Tags: #crimea #zelensky #donbas #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:54 03.07.2019
Phased opening of farmland market will lead to double rise in prices

Phased opening of farmland market will lead to double rise in prices

14:54 03.07.2019
U.S. Embassy concerned about attack on party volunteers of political candidates involved in election campaign to Rada

U.S. Embassy concerned about attack on party volunteers of political candidates involved in election campaign to Rada

13:08 03.07.2019
Kyivstar believes disconnection of phones with illegal IMEI codes not profile task of operators

Kyivstar believes disconnection of phones with illegal IMEI codes not profile task of operators

11:12 03.07.2019
EBRD to continue cooperation with Ukraine irrespective of election campaign

EBRD to continue cooperation with Ukraine irrespective of election campaign

10:47 03.07.2019
Canada adds Ukraine to list of buyers of Canadian weapons

Canada adds Ukraine to list of buyers of Canadian weapons

10:30 03.07.2019
Canada won't recognize Russian passports issued to citizens of Russia-occupied Donbas

Canada won't recognize Russian passports issued to citizens of Russia-occupied Donbas

10:10 03.07.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

Zelensky: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

10:10 03.07.2019
Residents  of occupied Donbas, Crimea are all Ukrainians, whatever language they speak

Residents  of occupied Donbas, Crimea are all Ukrainians, whatever language they speak

09:58 03.07.2019
Zelensky informs World Bank Vice-President Muller about preparation for large privatization in Ukraine, calls to invest in Donbas infrastructure

Zelensky informs World Bank Vice-President Muller about preparation for large privatization in Ukraine, calls to invest in Donbas infrastructure

09:42 03.07.2019
Donbas reconstruction to cost over EUR 10 bln

Donbas reconstruction to cost over EUR 10 bln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Supreme Court stresses it obliges CEC to continue considering documents of Kliuyev, Sharij

Zelensky: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

Residents  of occupied Donbas, Crimea are all Ukrainians, whatever language they speak

Ukraine, Canada to work on expansion of FTA agreement to services, investments

Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

LATEST

Supreme Court stresses it obliges CEC to continue considering documents of Kliuyev, Sharij

Portnov opens investigations in Panama, other island states into Poroshenko's offshore accounts there

Ukraine, Canada to work on expansion of FTA agreement to services, investments

Zelensky, Linkevicius agree that Lithuania to host next conference on supporting reforms in Ukraine

Taylor urges Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Donbas after attack on doctors

Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

Ukraine early July almost fully loads Slovakia's pipeline for gas imports

Russia convenes UN Security Council on Ukrainian language law

CEC registers Sharij, Yevtukhov as candidates running for parliament on Sharij Party list

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD