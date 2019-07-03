Zelensky: Russian leaders should hear that Donbas, Crimea are Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the leadership of the Russian Federation should hear that Donbas and Crimea are Ukraine, and their return to Ukraine and the establishment of peace is the key to a restful sleep in Europe and around the world.

"We will never tire of repeating: Donbas and Crimea are Ukraine. I know that many people in Russia really understand this. And I know that many people in Donbas and Crimea sometimes are afraid to talk about it, and I know that many people in Europe and the West support us. But the fact that Donbas and Crimea are Ukraine should be heard by the Russian leadership," he said at a conference on reforms in Ukraine in Toronto on Tuesday.

Zelensky is convinced that "the whole world must say it loud, without getting tired of it."

"This is necessary not only for Ukraine, but also for you. Because the return of Crimea and peace in Donbas is a guarantee of peace both in Europe and in the world. Remember this when you will discuss the issue of sanctions the next time," he said.