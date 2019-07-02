Facts

15:28 02.07.2019

Russia convenes UN Security Council on Ukrainian language law

2 min read
Russia convenes UN Security Council on Ukrainian language law

Russia is convening a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Ukrainian language law, spokesperson of the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Soon we are waiting for the second act of the theater of the absurd in the UN Security Council. The delegation of the Russian Federation again appealed for discussion of the Ukrainian language law in the UN Security Council. Today, when coordinating the work program for the current month, this meeting is tentatively scheduled for July 16," he wrote.

Nikolenko recalled that on May 20 the Russian side tried to convene a meeting on the day of the inauguration of the president of Ukraine. "This time, the formal reason was the entry into force of the law. Although everyone understands that Moscow is not so much interested in the language law, but in any opportunity to destabilize the situation in Ukraine," the diplomat said.

"The Ukrainian delegation to the UN has repeatedly stated that the language law is an internal matter of our state. The Security Council has nothing to do with it," the message reads.

"For its part, Ukraine, together with its partners, uses the meeting to break the pressing problematic issues of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, primarily the release of Ukrainian sailors and political prisoners, the continued shelling in Donbas, as a result of which people continue to die, as well as Russia's responsibility for the plane crash of MH17," he added.

 

Tags: #un #russia #ukraine #un_security_council
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:47 02.07.2019
Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

18:26 02.07.2019
Taylor urges Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Donbas after attack on doctors

Taylor urges Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Donbas after attack on doctors

15:53 02.07.2019
Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

15:29 02.07.2019
Ukraine early July almost fully loads Slovakia's pipeline for gas imports

Ukraine early July almost fully loads Slovakia's pipeline for gas imports

15:25 02.07.2019
EBRD to provide EUR 19.7 mln for Scatec Solar to build solar power plant in Chyhyryn

EBRD to provide EUR 19.7 mln for Scatec Solar to build solar power plant in Chyhyryn

14:50 02.07.2019
Ukraine's Consulate General officially opens in Hungary's Szeged

Ukraine's Consulate General officially opens in Hungary's Szeged

14:32 02.07.2019
Ukraine increases gas transit by 6.1% in six months

Ukraine increases gas transit by 6.1% in six months

14:05 02.07.2019
Ukraine's Election Commission registers Kliuyev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

Ukraine's Election Commission registers Kliuyev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

13:46 02.07.2019
Novatek ready to supply Gazprom with LNG in winter due to uncertainty over Ukraine transit

Novatek ready to supply Gazprom with LNG in winter due to uncertainty over Ukraine transit

13:41 02.07.2019
Russia-occupation forces open fire 25 times on Ukrainian positions, two KIA, another two WIA on July 1

Russia-occupation forces open fire 25 times on Ukrainian positions, two KIA, another two WIA on July 1

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

CEC registers Sharij, Yevtukhov as candidates running for parliament on Sharij Party list

Ukraine's Election Commission registers Kliuyev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

LATEST

Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

CEC registers Sharij, Yevtukhov as candidates running for parliament on Sharij Party list

Tbilisi Court of Appeals denies arrest of MP Melia charged with organizing, participating in riots

Ukraine takes part in work of 49th OAS GA, discusses visa-free travel, observation at Venezuela elections

Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

Poroshenko sees proposal on extending official status of Russian language in Donbas as pro-Russia forces' revenge

Groysman: I will seek prime minister's seat if his Ukrainian Strategy elected to parliament

Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk should address situation around attack on Ukrainian medical vehicle in Donbas – NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

President Zelensky arrives in Canada on working visit

Ukrainization should be 'quite mild' – Zelensky's envoy to Verkhovna Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD