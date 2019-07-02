Russia convenes UN Security Council on Ukrainian language law

Russia is convening a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Ukrainian language law, spokesperson of the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Soon we are waiting for the second act of the theater of the absurd in the UN Security Council. The delegation of the Russian Federation again appealed for discussion of the Ukrainian language law in the UN Security Council. Today, when coordinating the work program for the current month, this meeting is tentatively scheduled for July 16," he wrote.

Nikolenko recalled that on May 20 the Russian side tried to convene a meeting on the day of the inauguration of the president of Ukraine. "This time, the formal reason was the entry into force of the law. Although everyone understands that Moscow is not so much interested in the language law, but in any opportunity to destabilize the situation in Ukraine," the diplomat said.

"The Ukrainian delegation to the UN has repeatedly stated that the language law is an internal matter of our state. The Security Council has nothing to do with it," the message reads.

"For its part, Ukraine, together with its partners, uses the meeting to break the pressing problematic issues of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, primarily the release of Ukrainian sailors and political prisoners, the continued shelling in Donbas, as a result of which people continue to die, as well as Russia's responsibility for the plane crash of MH17," he added.