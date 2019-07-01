Ukrainian sailors face final indictment in Russia

The inquiry into the case of 24 Ukrainian sailors arrested following the Kerch Strait incident in fall 2018 has been practically concluded, and the sailors are facing a final indictment, lawyer and coordinator of the sailors' defense team Nikolai Polozov told Interfax.

"Final indictments have been brought since last week. Eight sailors have been indicted, and the process is scheduled to end on July 9," Polozov said.

The investigation seems to have come to a conclusion, he said in response to Interfax's question. It will be officially over after final indictments are brought against all the Ukrainian sailors, Polozov said.