13:07 28.06.2019

Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 14 foreigners who defended Ukraine's territorial integrity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has granted citizenship of Ukraine to some foreigners who took part in defending territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

According to Decree No.466/2019 dated June 27, Ukrainian passports will be issued to 14 people: Dmitry Belogortsev, David Gachechiladze, Abdul Jalil, Tachi Jafarov, Rudolf Yegorenko, Tengiz Zanadze, Giorgi Kakhniashvili, Valery Kolot, Merab Koncelidze, Mamuka Muzashvili Yury Savilov, Levani Khutsishvili, Arslanbek Karimov and Yulia Tolopa.

Zelensky said that these are the first decisions regarding the granting of Ukrainian citizenship to individuals who defended the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state. The next will be accepted after receipt of materials from the Migration Service and their consideration in the prescribed manner. He also said that the president will not artificially slow down or delay this process, as it was before.

