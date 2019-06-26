Klimkin suggests recalling invitation to PACE to observe elections to Rada if Assembly confirms Russia's delegation powers

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin believes that if the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) confirms the powers of the Russian delegation, it would be advisable for the Verkhovna Rada to withdraw the invitation for PACE to be observers at the parliamentary elections in Ukraine.

"If PACE confirms the authority of the Russian delegation, then I would, in Verkhovna Rada's place, withdraw the invitation to PACE to participate in monitoring our parliamentary elections. After all, PACE with Russian deputies and PACE without them is, as they say in Odesa, two big differences," wrote Klimkin on his Facebook page.