Zelensky signs number of personnel decrees in connection with reorganization of presidential administration into president's office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the regulation on the Presidential Office, signing relevant decree No. 436/2019 on Tuesday, the presidential website said.

As reported, Zelensky established the Presidential Office by reorganizing and reducing the number of employees of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine (Decree No. 417/2019 of June 20).

Andriy Bohdan was appointed head of the Presidential Office (decree No. 435/2019); by another decree (No. 434/2019) he was dismissed from his post as head of the presidential administration.

First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Serhiy Trofymov, Deputy Heads of the Presidential Administration Oleksiy Honcharuk, Yuriy Kostiuk, Vadym Prystaiko, Ruslan Riaboshapka, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, and Oleksiy Dneprov were reassigned to the relevant positions in the Presidential Office.