Ukraine's president and Bundestag head discuss anti-Russia sanctions, rebuilding of Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the German Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble met in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss the prolongation of sanctions against the Russian Federation and rebuilding infrastructure ion Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

"We are starting to rebuild Donbas right now. And here Europe can help. We need to rebuild schools, kindergartens, simply roads that are not there," Zelensky's office tweeted, citing him during at a meeting with Schäuble.

In turn, Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said that the President of the Bundestag insists on the continuation of sanctions against the Russian Federation until the end of the war in eastern Ukraine. "An extremely positive meeting between President Zelensky and Chairman of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble, who said, 'Sanctions against Russia should be continued until the Kremlin stops the war in eastern Ukraine,'" Melnyk wrote on Twitter.