15:20 17.06.2019

Medical humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine from U.S. – Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

Medical humanitarian aid has been sent to Ukraine from the United States, and it will be divided between four medical institutions of military and children's directions, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States has said.

"We are pleased to inform that a humanitarian aid shipment has been sent to Ukraine from the United States - the result of work of the Support Hospitals in Ukraine project with the support of United Help Ukraine and the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States," the embassy said on Facebook.

Ukrainian diplomats said that two 40-foot containers with medical humanitarian aid were sent to Ukraine from Denver, Colorado.

It is noted that all medical equipment will be sent to four military and children's medical institutions of Ukraine: Military Medical Clinical Center for Professional Pathology of the Personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Irpin), Okhmatdyt Children's Clinical Hospital (Lviv), Children's Hospital in Zhytomyr and Zhytomyr Kuzminykh Brothers Rehabilitation Center.

"The embassy will continue to contribute to the implementation of projects for delivering medical equipment, primarily for the treatment of injured veterans, which is provided for in the joint memorandum of the embassy with the project Support Hospitals in Ukraine," the Ukrainian Embassy added.

