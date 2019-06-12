Incompleteness of real judicial reform hinders economic growth in Ukraine – U.S. Embassy economic counselor

The incompleteness of the real judicial reform continues blocking Ukraine's economic growth, Economic Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine JP Schutte believes.

"While there is a long list of changes that still need to be made, the largest impediment to economic transformation, in my view, is the continued need for real judicial reform. In order to achieve economic growth rates that would be truly transformative, Ukraine needs more foreign direct investors. But potential investors are likely deterred by the perception that Ukrainian courts do not effectively enforce contracts and protect personal, corporate, and intellectual property rights," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"The process of integration with the EU in the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area can hasten economic transformation. With the help of its friends, and the determination of the Ukrainian people, Ukraine can achieve significantly higher economic growth," the official stated.