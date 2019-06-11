Facts

11:09 11.06.2019

Biletsky, Yarosh, Tarasenko among top five candidates on Svoboda's election list

Founder and first commander of the Azov regiment, leader of the National Corps party Andriy Biletsky, leader of the Diya national movement, ex-leader of the Right Sector, independent MP Dmytro Yarosh and current leader of the Right Sector Andriy Tarasenko have been included in the top five of the election list of the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association.

Reports posted on the Facebook pages of a number of regional branches of Svoboda note that Biletsky, Yarosh and Tarasenko occupy the second, third and fourth places respectively on the party's ticket. The list is headed by Svoboda leader Oleg Tiahnybok, and No. 5 is a former presidential candidate from the party and vice-speaker of the parliament, Ruslan Koshulynsky.

The second five includes actor, people's artist of Ukraine Bohdan Beniuk, head of the National Corps headquarters Rodion Kudriashov, Chairman of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Council Oleksandr Sych, head of the Ukrainian State Film Agency Philip Illienko and chairman of the Svoboda faction in Kyiv City Council Yuriy Syrotiuk.

