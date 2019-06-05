Zelensky to discuss in Brussels open demonstration of aggression escalation in Donbas by Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said intensified shelling of Ukrainian positions in Donbas during Tuesday and Wednesday night, as a result of which three Joint Forces Operation (JFO) fighters have been killed and another three wounded, is an open demonstration of the possibility of the conflict escalation by Russia, which will be the subject of discussion with European colleagues in Brussels.

"Due to the intensified attacks of the JFO positions in Donbas, three Ukrainian servicemen have been killed and another three injured ... I want to appeal to the leadership of the Russian Federation and the command of its occupying forces in Donbas. Aggravation of the conflict is not the best background for the resumption of negotiations [TCG] in Minsk. You do not need once again remind us of the possibility of escalating your aggression. Today we will discuss this with the European colleagues and the Ukrainian delegation in Minsk will remind you of the inadmissibility of attempts to conduct dialogue with us from a position of strength," wrote Zelensky on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the killed Ukrainian soldiers and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.