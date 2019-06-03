Tymoshenko calls for starting talks on freeing Ukrainians arrested in Russia 'from scratch'

Leader of the Batkivschyna faction at the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Yulia Tymoshenko has called for holding negotiations on returning Ukrainian citizens held behind bars in Russia and in the Ukrainian territories currently not controlled by Kyiv "from scratch."

"It is necessary to immediately start negotiations again from scratch. The Minsk Agreements have reached an impasse. There has been no exchange of prisoners, and these statements were used simply to screen the total corruption and sharing resources between those surrounding the former president," Tymoshenko said during a meeting of the conciliatory council of the leaders of the parliamentary factions and groups on Monday.

Tymoshenko recalled remarks by high-ranking Russian politicians that the negotiations should be started again from scratch, including following the election of a new Ukrainian president.

"Now everything needs to be restarted, and this should be done immediately," she said.