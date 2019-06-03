Russia-led forces mount 5 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past day, no casualties

Ukrainian army positions came under five attacks in Donbas over the day, there were no casualties, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation said on Facebook on Monday morning.

"There were five ceasefire violations, including three involving 82mm mortars prohibited by the Minsk Agreements. The Joint Forces suffered no casualties," the press center said.

According to Ukrainian army intelligence, one hostile was killed on June 2.