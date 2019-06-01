Embassy of Switzerland sends 22 vehicles with humanitarian aid to uncontrolled territories of Donbas

The Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine has sent 22 vehicles with humanitarian aid weighing more than 400 tonnes to the territory of Donbas not controlled by Ukrainian authorities, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported.

"Some 22 trucks from the Swiss Embassy in Ukraine followed through the Novotroitske checkpoint to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. The vehicles transported chemicals for water purification, salt, medical equipment, bleach and activated carbon weighing almost 400 tonnes for the residents of Donetsk region," according to the official website of the Border Service.