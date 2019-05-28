Facts

15:05 28.05.2019

Members of People's Front to run for parliament in majoritarian districts – Burbak

Members of People's Front to run for parliament in majoritarian districts – Burbak

 Members of the People's Front parliamentary faction will run for the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, in majoritarian districts, leader of the faction Maksym Burbak has said.

"We see we do not have time to get reformatted, although once again I want to repeat that from a legal point of view, the decree [on the dissolution of parliament and the appointment of early parliamentary elections] is unconstitutional and the regular elections should have taken place ... but this does not take away the rights of our members to be elected in majoritarian districts," Burbak told reporters on the sidelines of parliament on Tuesday.

According to him, regardless of whether the representatives of the People's Front in the parliament of the next convocation, the People's Front Party will continue to work and defend the values that it has defended since 2014.

Burbak also added that the party was ready to participate in the next parliamentary elections in October 2019.

Interfax-Ukraine
